Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.98. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 224.58%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

