Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 340.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 108,955 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after buying an additional 330,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MNST opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

