Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $211,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $87.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.74. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.