Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $158.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average is $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

