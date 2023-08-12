Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 463,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 208,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 549.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 164,257 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of UEIC opened at $9.48 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Paul D. Arling acquired 7,453 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $74,306.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,252.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEIC

Universal Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.