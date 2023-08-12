Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

