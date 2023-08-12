Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Azenta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AZTA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 1.57. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZTA. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

