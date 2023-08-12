Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $320.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.82 and a 200-day moving average of $320.55. Aon plc has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

