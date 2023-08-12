Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. Ameren’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

