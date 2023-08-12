Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 211.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after acquiring an additional 774,832 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.70.

CME Group stock opened at $205.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,993. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

