Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $438,282.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,484,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $438,282.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,484,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,313. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.