Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,375.81, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.49.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

