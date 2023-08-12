Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,209 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,325 shares of company stock worth $1,591,426 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.08 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

