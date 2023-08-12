Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) PT Raised to $24.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Coupang has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,337,078 shares of company stock valued at $36,626,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Coupang by 727.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

