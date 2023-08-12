Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Reduced by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.6 %

DAL opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

