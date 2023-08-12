Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Lowered by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 35.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4.1% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $164.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

