Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $34,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $62.35 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

