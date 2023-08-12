Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOCS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Doximity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Doximity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.30.

Get Doximity alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Doximity

Doximity Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93. Doximity has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. Analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,214 shares of company stock valued at $765,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 96.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,620,000 after buying an additional 5,235,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Doximity by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,388,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,078 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.