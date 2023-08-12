Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $30.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Doximity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Doximity Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. Doximity has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $159,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,214 shares of company stock worth $765,301. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,356,000 after purchasing an additional 969,302 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,599,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,439 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,456,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,106,000 after purchasing an additional 53,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

