Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $32,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $474.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.