Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $630.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $550.00 to $630.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $528.28 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $538.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.86 and a 200-day moving average of $397.27. The company has a market capitalization of $501.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,017 shares of company stock valued at $357,815,036 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

