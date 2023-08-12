Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 967.9% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 58,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

Read Our Latest Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.48 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.14.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.