Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Boosted by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 930,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

