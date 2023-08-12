Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE EQNR opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

