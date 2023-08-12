Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.5% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 155.0% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,115,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,295,000 after acquiring an additional 677,794 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 44.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 662,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after acquiring an additional 204,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE XOM opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $447.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

