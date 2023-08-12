Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FI. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $125.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.53.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

