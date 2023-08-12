Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

