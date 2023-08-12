GAM Holding AG Acquires 1,149 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

