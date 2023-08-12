GAM Holding AG Acquires New Shares in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ZING stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

