GAM Holding AG Has $25.93 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.8% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $408.55 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.