GAM Holding AG Makes New $342,000 Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $2,820,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

