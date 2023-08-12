GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 923,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BuzzFeed from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.15 million for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 51.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BuzzFeed, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

