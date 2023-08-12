GAM Holding AG Takes $244,000 Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC increased its position in AltC Acquisition by 7,374.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 79,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,757 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 107,671 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 250.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 607,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 477,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ALCC stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

AltC Acquisition Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.