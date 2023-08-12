General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,853 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock opened at $226.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile



General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

