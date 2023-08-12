Glenview Trust co Acquires 190 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $309.05 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.49 and a 200 day moving average of $289.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

