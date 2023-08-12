Glenview Trust co Acquires 3,839 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.32.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.