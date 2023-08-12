Glenview Trust co Boosts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Glenview Trust co raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,003,000 after acquiring an additional 301,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after acquiring an additional 182,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $306.78 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $204.01 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.83.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

