Glenview Trust co Boosts Stock Position in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,091,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co owned 7.85% of Jupiter Wellness worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUPW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jupiter Wellness Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JUPW opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

Jupiter Wellness Profile

Jupiter Wellness ( NASDAQ:JUPW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative return on equity of 189.51% and a negative net margin of 206.26%.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

