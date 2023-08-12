Glenview Trust co Buys 850 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,466,680,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $240.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

