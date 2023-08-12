Glenview Trust co Grows Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Glenview Trust co increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

