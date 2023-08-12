Glenview Trust co Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.7 %

ONEOK stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

