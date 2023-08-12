Glenview Trust co Has $1.03 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Glenview Trust co cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after buying an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after buying an additional 132,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $218.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,831 shares of company stock worth $2,935,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.08.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

