Glenview Trust co Has $1.17 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.