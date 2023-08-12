Glenview Trust co Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,235 shares of company stock worth $461,683 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.77.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $44.96 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $69.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

