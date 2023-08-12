Glenview Trust co Has $577,000 Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Glenview Trust co boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $256.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.26. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $264.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.