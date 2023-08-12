Glenview Trust co Has $828,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Glenview Trust co reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH opened at $284.39 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $250.10 and a one year high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.42 and a 200-day moving average of $276.35.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

