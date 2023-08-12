Glenview Trust co Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

