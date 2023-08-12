Glenview Trust co Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Glenview Trust co boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.16. The firm has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

