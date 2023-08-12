Glenview Trust co Increases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,719 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.