Glenview Trust co Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Glenview Trust co reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.32 and a 200-day moving average of $180.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.